The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to open their account in the 2025-26 campaign on Wednesday, when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. They will be looking to build off of last season's Western Conference Finals appearance, establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the Western Conference behind yet another leap from Anthony Edwards.

However, Edwards appears to be in danger of missing tomorrow night's contest. As pointed out by Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore, the team has the 24-year-old star listed on the injury report as questionable due to back spasms.

It's not quite clear when Edwards sustained the injury and whether or not this is actually serious enough to warrant an absence on opening night. He did miss the Timberwolves' final preseason game, a 126-110 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but all of the team's core players rested for that contest anyway.

This injury designation appears to be nothing more than a precautionary measure for the Timberwolves, especially considering how durable Edwards has been for his entire career. He has not played in fewer than 72 games in a single season for his career, and over the past three seasons, he has played in exactly 79 games each.

Simply put, Edwards does not miss too many games, and mere back spasms should not be enough to keep him out for tomorrow's contest against the Blazers. The 24-year-old is a freak of nature, as he seems to bounce back from ankle injuries and shrug them off like they're nothing.

Of course, more information regarding Edwards' availability will be revealed within the next 24 hours, although if one were to bet, one should lean on him suiting up for the Timberwolves' season opener. If Edwards ends up being unavailable, Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon Jr. should be in for big minutes boosts.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves look to make another leap

This Timberwolves team has made it to the Conference Finals two years in a row, which is no small feat in the loaded West. But the hump in front of them remains gigantic, although Edwards being as talented as he is means that they aren't too far away from their dreams of winning a title.

Edwards could have a 30-point per game season in the cards this season, especially if he manages to maintain his three-point volume from last season, all while bumping up his free-throw rate. The Timberwolves will only go as far as he takes them, and the sky is the limit.