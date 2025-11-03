With the football world wondering if the Dallas Cowboys will make a trade or not before the upcoming trade deadline, owner Jerry Jones has given fans a hint of what is to come. As rumors surround the Cowboys and potential trades they are interested in making, Jones' latest comments should get any fan excited.

Jones was speaking with Stephen A. Smith and former Dallas wide receiver Michael Irvin, and according to Clarence Hill Jr., the team has “made a trade” with more coming.

“Jerry Jones said he made a trade and is working on two more for the Cowboys,” Hill wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jerry Jones said he made a trade and is working on two more for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/AMHqcJ1JkI — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Funny enough, this comes a day after Hill took to social media and said that the team and Jones “should make a trade” with the NFC looking potentially wide open.

“Both Green Bay and Detroit lost today, the Cowboys hopes remain in a parity filled NFC where there is no juggernaut,” Hill wrote. “It’s wide open as it’s ever been. Jerry Jones should make a trade.”

Regarding what trades Dallas can make, the team could be givers and is “open” to trading defensive tackle Mazi Smith, as said by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Article Continues Below

“Arden Key, the Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and the Raiders' Malcolm Koonce are among the edge rushers who could be traded. Dallas also appears to be open to trading 2023 first-round DT Mazi Smith, who has only played in five games this season,” Rapoport wrote on Sunday.

Cowboys linked to Bengals for potential trade

While the Cowboys have been connected to the Cincinnati Bengals in the hopes of a trade, it's not for the one everyone thinks of in defensive end star Trey Hendrickson. Instead, Dallas has “expressed some interest” in Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, via ESPN.

“Another Cincinnati defensive standout whose name has come up as the deadline approaches is linebacker Logan Wilson, who requested to be traded less than two weeks ago,” Adam Schefter wrote. “Teams that have expressed some interest in Wilson are the Bills, Cowboys, and Colts, sources told ESPN. Wilson also is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears because of a calf injury.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what deals the Cowboys have made and what ones the team will eventually make as the team is 3-4-1 before taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.