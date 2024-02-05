The All-Star and Rapper shared a wholesome moment in the tunnel following the Timberwolves' win.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently tied for the lead in the Western Conference and they're seeing their best start to a season in their franchise history. Anthony Edwards looks like the clear-cut player to bring them to the promised land and he showed-out once again in their last win over the Rockets. After the game, Edwards blessed his friend 50 Cent with a pair of his game-worn sneakers. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Timberwolves defeated the Houston Rockets 111-90 last night and advanced to 35-15 on the season, tying them with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the one-seed in the West. Edwards finished with a game-high 32 points and added six rebounds and an assist. It was a dominant performance from start to finish as Edwards put on a show for the home crowd.

Anthony Edwards has been rocking his latest signature sneaker, the Adidas AE 1, all season in a multitude of colorways. On Sunday, the Timberwolves' showed-off his latest edition, an all-blue take on Minnesota's classic uniforms.

The @Timberwolves show off a brand new Adidas AE1 👀 pic.twitter.com/gYmZpiebMS — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 2, 2024

22 PTS IN THE THIRD 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BUNH66NXqj — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 5, 2024

Rapper and mogul 50 Cent was sitting courtside next to Timberwolves co-owner and Yankees' legend Alex Rodriguez during the clash with the Rockets. 50 Cent calls Houston home and has ties to the Rockets team, but he's actually a business partner with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His beverage brand, Sire Spirits, is the “Official Spirit and Champagne Partner of the Timberwolves.”

Following Edwards' fantastic performance, 50 made sure to catch his new favorite player in the tunnel and congratulate him on the win. The All-Star was clearly in a great mood and proceeded to remove his insoles and gift the shoes to one of his biggest fans.

The Adidas AE 1 has been seen in peach, white, and electric blue colorways thus far, but it's the first time we're seeing these shoes take a monochromatic approach with just blue. The finishing touches are accented in the Minnesota electric green and the laces offer a nice contrast to the rest of the shoe. There's no telling when or where these will release, but 50 Cent just got his hands on one of the first pairs available.

The Adidas AE 1 retails for $120, but they're currently out of stock in most retailers due to their popularity. Make sure to keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more tips on when we might be seeing these drop.