Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards may have just offered fans an inside look at his mindset heading into the new NBA season through an alleged burner account.

On Monday, sneaker platform @nicekicks claimed on X that Edwards was behind the Instagram account @believethatjack. A few hours later, the same page shared screenshots of a now-viral list from that account, captioned, “Write it down, then cross y’all out.”

The list included a mix of bold affirmations and not-so-subtle shots at potential rivals:

Stay top dog no leash

Repeat shoe of the year (dat bih walk itself)

More wins than *** squad

Send *** home early

Make **** taste like tap water

Dunk on ***, ***, ***, ***

Cook *** til he quiet again

Hoop shoes w jeans comeback

While the names were censored, fans wasted no time speculating who the Timberwolves guard might be targeting. Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, and Ja Morant were among the names circulating online.

Hoop shoes with jeans comeback 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/hClKsJ2DS1 — toni romo (@nthonyedwards) October 21, 2025

Whether or not the burner account truly belongs to Edwards, the tone fits his fiery competitive edge. Coming off a career year where he averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, the 23-year-old has already established himself as one of the NBA’s fiercest young stars. His playoff performance only reinforced that, as he led Minnesota to its second consecutive Western Conference Finals appearance while averaging 25.3 points per game.

Locked In for a New Level

If that rumored list was not convincing enough, Timberwolves assistant coach Chris Hines confirmed that Edwards’ offseason intensity has reached new heights.

“Probably one of my most intense summers with him. I think I lost 15 pounds working with him. It was crazy,” Hines told reporters. “I stepped on the scale and it was 185, and I haven’t been 185 since I played.”

This offseason was the first in three years that Edwards skipped international play, using the time to sharpen his craft, StarTribune reports. He traveled for Adidas brand events, including a stop in China, but mostly stayed in Minnesota to focus on his midrange and post-up game.

“I feel like I was able to actually work on my game,” Edwards said. “I missed competing, but I definitely missed being able to add something new. I think that added another dimension.”

That dimension might just be what helps him check off every item on that mysterious list, assuming it was his to begin with.