Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been dealing with back spasms leading up to the team's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he has been given the green light by the medical staff and will play, the team announced before tip-off.

Edwards, 24, is coming off a terrific 2024-25 season in which he averaged career highs in points (27.6), 3-point percentage (39.5%), and led the league in triples with 320 made shots from the perimeter.

With the young shooting guard leading the way, the Timberwolves advanced to their second consecutive Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Will Minnesota made it three straight trips to the Western Conference Finals and potentially reach the NBA Finals?

Article Continues Below

Timberwolves fans seem to think so, but a lot of basketball will be played between now and the end of the season in April, and Edwards' team has a lot of work to do in a crowded Western Conference.

Although he was questionable to play, there was never any true doubt that Edwards would miss the first game of the year. He has battled through injuries before, and Edwards understands his importance to the Wolves.

Edwards will start alongside Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert as Minnesota begins the 2025-26 season on the road against the Trail Blazers.