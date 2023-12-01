Anthony Edwards and Adidas will officially release the athlete's first signature Adidas AE1 in December. Check out our Sneaker news for more!

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been having an elite-level season thus far and it comes at the perfect time for his latest collaboration with Adidas. During the offseason, Edwards and Adidas unveiled the AE1, the first signature shoe for the 22-year old budding superstar. After months of patiently waiting, fans will have a chance to grab their own pair of the Adidas AE1. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming drops and breaking content!

All images via Adidas

Adidas introduces the AE1 as part of their new basketball series shifting towards minimalist, futuristic design centered around performance and comfort. It's meticulously crafted to meet the exact specifications of Anthony Edwards and centers around his dynamic play and freakish athleticism.

“I couldn't be more thrilled to drop the AE 1. My shoes represent everything I’ve done up until this point in my career and is a direct reflection of everything that I’ve poured into – my family, my community, my values, my game, my confidence, and my hard work. Believe that,” says Anthony Edwards.

The shoe is made from Adidas' latest TPU upper, made to ensure containment and stability for the wearer. It's a futuristic design from Adidas and the colorways pop nicely when seen on the court. Jet Boost technology cover the inner boot and provides maximum cushion. The shoe is finished with a herringbone outsole that provides intense traction and lift. All in all, these are the absolute latest in Adidas basketball technology, made perfectly for their biggest rising star.

The AE 1 debuts the “With Love” colorway on December 16 for $120. Created to honor Anthony's mother and grandmother, “With Love” is highlighted by their favorite colors, peach and pink.

The adidas AE 1 “With Love” basketball shoe will be available on December 16 on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers.

What do you think about these? Will you be grabbing a pair?