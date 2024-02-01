Karl-Anthony Towns' rare versatility unlocks the Timberwolves' offense.

On July 1st, 2022, the Minnesota Timberwolves shook up the NBA world with a monster trade. As reports rolled in that Rudy Gobert was headed to Minnesota, most initial reactions were severely critical of the move. The Utah Jazz received Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler (22nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft), unprotected first round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027, top-five protected pick in 2029 and a 2026 pick swap for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Parting with that unprecedented haul of players and picks, newly-hired team president Tim Connelly made a huge bet on not only Gobert, but also Minnesota’s other All-NBA caliber center, Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Wolves' team context

The season prior to the Gobert deal was a great one for Minnesota. The Timberwolves made the playoffs after an unforgettable play-in victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. That magical 2021-22 campaign was filled with high wall pick-and-roll coverage, a high-paced offensive attack and a ton of three-pointers.

However, that team had some serious postseason flaws. The Wolves were a terrible rebounding team, got picked apart by timely passing and gambled too much defensively. After losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota made a drastic overhaul to their team DNA.

Instantly, doubt filled the minds of the majority. Gobert’s perceived fit with Towns was at the heart of the criticism as many pondered how the two bigs would stylistically work together. Then, Gobert's debut campaign was a tough one for many reasons. The team struggled to mesh early on, understandably so as these things take time. Unfortunately, time wasn’t on the side of the 2022-23 Timberwolves.

Towns sustained a right calf strain in a 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards shortly after the season tipped off. At the time, Minnesota was just 10-11. Despite an initial four-to-six week timetable, Towns did not return to the floor until March 22nd, 2023. With just nine games left to go in the regular season, the Towns and Gobert combo never built enough synergy heading into their first-round series against the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

A different Minnesota in 2023-24

The criticism and jeers never waned following the Wolves' disappointing season. However, Minnesota’s internal confidence didn’t wane, either. Amidst seemingly never-ending trade speculation, Minnesota ran it back. With many skeptics still lingering, the team remained focused on the task at hand. A shift in its defensive identity paired with a now-healthy roster, the Timberwolves are validating Connelly’s big bet.

Behind the team’s phenomenal season thus far is Towns’ selflessness, efficiency and versatility. The Timberwolves now boast a 34-14 record, placing them atop a loaded Western Conference. While everyone hyper-fixated on Gobert and the assets Minnesota gave up to get him, Connelly was really making a bet on Towns and his ability to shift his game to best accommodate Gobert.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ versatility unlocks Timberwolves

As the Timberwolves have explored leveraging their unique size across the roster to their advantage, a common theme has been the success of Gobert and Towns working as a duo. The two seven-footers form an impossible alley-oop tandem as Towns precisely dials up above-the-rim lobs where only Gobert can reach.

Karl-Anthony Towns driving lob pass to Rudy Gobert for the dunk, this is fun pic.twitter.com/Pod041GykJ — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) October 20, 2022

Even as early as their first regular season game together last season, Towns has made a concerted effort to maximize his frontcourt partner on the offensive end. In Minnesota’s thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night, three of Towns’ four assists were to Gobert, a fairly common theme this season.

After the game, ClutchPoints asked Towns about his versatility as he’s adjusted his game to playing alongside another big.

“Every year I’ve been asked to do something different, to sacrifice part of my game and myself for the betterment of the team. This year was just a year where, it was asked to be as versatile as possible… I’m happy that I feel like I’m executing what I need to execute and giving [Chris Finch] those options when I’m playing well enough of both sides. To give him that chance to be creative with his coaching, game plans and stuff. I’m just happy that I’m able to do that and I’m happy that all the work I put into my body and my game is translating for our team.”

I asked Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns about his versatility as he’s adjusted to playing the 4 next to Rudy Gobert KAT: “I think that for every year of my career I’ve been asked to do something different… I’m happy that all the work I put in is translating for our team” pic.twitter.com/lagnA8ev4p — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) February 1, 2024

Towns’ unique skillset is key to Minnesota's offense

With a refreshed plan of attack this season, Chris Finch has done a better job getting the best out of his All-Star bigs. Behind a collection of flare screens, horns actions, high ball screens, empty side pick-and-rolls and Towns playing both the four and the five, Minnesota is finding an offensive rhythm to go along with its top-ranked. defense.

Structurally, the double-big lineups can have their challenges. Towns has embraced being the glue for the team regardless.

Recently, his sacrifice comes in the form of quick decision-making. As an all-world shooter, flashy facilitator, downhill driver or a dominant post-up threat, Towns has been getting it done with regularity. Over his last six games, KAT is averaging 30.8 points, 8.0 boards, 3.7 assists behind unreal efficiency. In that span, Towns is 70-120 (58.3%) from the field and 17-36 (47.2%) from deep. That level of efficiency is not a one-off for the star big man.

On the year, he is shooting 52.2% from the floor and an incredible 44.3% from three. Flirting with a 50-40-90 season, Minnesota’s offense truly relies on Towns each and every night.