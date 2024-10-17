ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has finally come for the UFC Vegas 99 Main Event as we’re set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the headlining bout of the night. We’ll see a ranked clash in the Middleweight (185) Division as No. 13 Anthony Hernandez takes on N0. 14 Michel Pereira. Check out our UFC odds series for our Hernandez-Pereira prediction and pick.

Anthony Hernandez (12-2) comes into his first Main Event with a 6-2 record since 2019. His last loss was to Kevin Holland in 2020 and he’s won five consecutive following bouts with four of those coming by finish. He’s on an impressive streak at the moment and could greatly improve his title stock with another convincing win here. Hernandez stands 6’0″ with a 75-inch reach.

Michel Pereira (31-11) has gone 9-2 within the UFC since 2019. He’s currently riding one of the UFC’s longest win streaks with eight consecutive victories and three finishes in his last three fights. He’ll look to excite the crowd once again in his first UFC Main Event. Pereira stands 6’1″ with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 99 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 99 Odds: Anthony Hernandez-Michel Pereira Odds

Anthony Hernandez: -135

Michel Pereira: +114

Over 2.5 rounds: +110

Under 2.5 rounds: -140

Why Anthony Hernandez Will Win

Anthony Hernandez comes into this bout riding a five-fight winning streak and hasn’t looked back since his loss to Kevin Holland in 2020. He’s extremely game when it comes to striking across from opponents, but it’s his technical jiu jitsu game that really makes him stand out when chasing finishes. He’s also one of the toughest fighters in the division and it’ll take the kitchen sink and more from Pereira to put Hernandez away cleanly.

Despite his skills on the mat, Hernandez is a very difficult striker to deal with as much as he moves his head in the pocket and avoids punches. He does a great job of shelling in his defense and rolling with punches while throwing deadly counters of his own. He’s most dangerous when he has his opponent pressed against the fence, so expect him to march forward and force Pereira onto his back heels. If “Fluffy” is able to rock his opponent at any point, expect him to waste no time in chasing this finish during his first Main Event.

Why Michel Pereira Will Win

After a ton of questions and doubts throughout the earlier part of his career, Michel Pereira has proven himself as one of the division’s most exciting fighters with his wild style and aggressive offense. He’s unorthodox in the way he mixes his martial arts, but it’s proven successful as he’s riding an eight-fight winning streak heading into this bout. He’s become a much smarter fighter over the last few years and if he’s able to fully dial-in his skills, he has all the makings of a fighter who can one day contend for a title belt.

Despite his wild attacks and unorthodox movements, Pereira has seen success over his last few fights against the likes of Michal Oleksiejczuk and Ihor Potieria. He’s much smarter in the way he approaches fights against dangerous competition, but he remains fearless in his offense no matter who he’s standing across from. He’ll certainly have to use more technique throughout this one as Hernandez is very adept at taking fighters’ mistakes and using them in his own favor.

Final Anthony Hernandez-Michel Pereira Prediction & Pick

This Main Event has all the makings of an exciting fight and given the winning streaks both fighters are on, we’re in for an extremely competitive bout from start to finish. Anthony Hernandez is much more sound when it comes to his grappling, but he’ll have his hands full dealing with a super athlete like Pereira. Michel Pereira should have the edge in the striking if he’s able to mix up his looks while remaining focused and locked-in on his target.

As this fight settles, we expect Michel Pereira to be the one pushing the pace on the feet. He’s a very imposing figure in the cage and his aggressive style forces opponents to fight off their back foot and prepare for anything he might throw at them. Luckily, Hernandez is also a willing brawler and he’ll welcome Pereira’s style with his own ability to counter punches and get his opponents in trouble.

Ultimately, this fight comes down to whoever can inflict more damage while not wearing as much on themselves. Both men are bound to be bruised and battered by the conclusion of this one, but we have to slightly favor the durability of Michel Pereira. I expect Hernandez to have his moments of success throughout the fight, but in the end it’s Michel Pereira who lands the more damaging strikes.

Final Anthony Hernandez-Michel Pereira Prediction & Pick: Michel Pereira (+114)