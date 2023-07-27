Anthony Joshua reflected on one punch that he claims shook him down to his boots.

Joshua will look to embark on a winning streak again when he faces Dillian Whyte on Aug. 12 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

It will be a rematch of their first meeting back in Dec. 2015 in what was a back-and-forth brawl. Joshua was the dominant and aggressive fighter early on as he hurt Whyte in the first round.

However, Whyte would turn the tide with a solid left hook that rocked “AJ” in the second round as he looked to pour on the pressure.

Fortunately for Joshua, he was able to weather the storm and eventually go on to secure the seventh-round TKO victory in what would be his final preparation before battling Wladimir Klitschko for the heavyweight titles.

Reflecting on the fight, Joshua revealed that left hook from Whyte hurt him bad.

“As I’ve gone to throw a right hand, you’re supposed to sit back on your back foot and rotate to get your leverage,” Joshua said in a recent DAZN YouTube short. “What I did, I lent over my front hand, which puts me in the firing line and boom! A left hook hits me.

“I didn’t see it coming, because I wasn’t interested in what was coming back, I’m just interested in attacking Dillian. It was a peach of a punch and it shook me down to my boots.”

Of course, many fans and boxing observers would like to see that aggressive side of Joshua again as they believe his lack of aggression has caused his downfall in recent fights.

Perhaps, his domestic rival in Whyte will bring it out of him again?