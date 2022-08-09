Anthony Rizzo gets potential date of return, per Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are in Seattle for a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners that kicks off Monday night. However, Anthony Rizzo is still unavailable to play due to a back issue that has also cost the first baseman to miss the previous three games, which were all losses at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone dished out an update on Anthony Rizzo, hinting that the player could potentially return to action in the second leg of the Mariners series, which is this Tuesday.

Via Kristie Ackert of Daily News:

“He’s hoping to kind of go through a full day and hopefully be able to tolerate everything and be in position to play tomorrow,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “but we’ll see as the day unfolds, but doing a lot better.”

Boone also gave an overview of how things went for Anthony Rizzo during Monday’s pregame workout.

“He wouldn’t have been able to do much but I think at the back end of yesterday, he started to feel like ‘I feel like I can swing the bat.’ So today, he’s in a position to go through everything so he gets through that,” Boone said. “Hopefully we’ll be in a position tomorrow to get him in there.”

Apart from Anthony Rizzoi, the Yankees are also missing designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who remains on the injured list due to Achilles tendinitis.

So far in the 2022 MLB regular season, Anthony Rizzo is slashing .227/.347/.511 with 27 home runs and 66 RBIs.