Aaron Boone’s power move amid Yankees’ losing streak

It hasn’t been a rosy second half of the 2022 MLB season so far for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. After getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are now on a five-game losing skid, prompting Boone to make a move that he hopes would nip the issue in the bud.

Via Jack Curry of YES Network:

“Boone said he had a meeting with the Yankees today to remind them that they have the talent to get through this adverse period and win a title.”

The Yankees are looking to snap that skid when they take on the Seattle Mariners this Monday night on the road for the start of a three-game series between the two American League playoff contenders. If Aaron Boone’s meeting had any impact on the Yankees, it will have to show in this game.

Since the start of the second half, the Yankees have lost 11 of 17 games, in part because they haven’t been doing particularly well at the plate. They are just hitting .248 in games after the 2022 MLB All-Star break, just 15th in the big leagues over the same time frame. The Yankees are also missing some of their key hitters in first baseman Anthony Rizzo and power-hitting designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who remains on the injured list as he continues to recover from a left Achilles tendinitis.

Nevertheless, there is no need for the Bronx Bombers to hit the panic button, as they are way ahead of the rest of the American League East with 9.5 games between them and their division rivals.