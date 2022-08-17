Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady for taking time off from Buccaneers

As Tom Brady takes time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a personal matter, former teammate Antonio Brown is calling him out for it.

Brown said that Brady is manipulating the rules and that he gets to just go home and get his mind right. Even though this absence was reportedly already planned ahead of time, the former Buccaneers wide receiver is pointing out the difference in treatment he got from the team and what Brady is getting.

Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol Now u see the difference Put that Shit on — AB (@AB84) August 17, 2022

Brown also had some words for Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, seemingly threatening to smack him. He said that he is still waiting for justice for his quick ouster from Tampa Bay and treatment from the franchise following an injury.

Antonio Brown’s relationship with Tom Brady is very confusing. He blasted the legendary quarterback following his swift exodus from the Buccaneers, then said he was grateful for him, then blasted him for not getting him the ball when he promised he would, then said he misses receiving passes from him just a few days ago and now is back to calling him out. There has been an entire catalog’s worth of Brown’s contradictory takes on Brady as a player, teammate and friend.

After Brown joined the New England Patriots and Buccaneers to team up with Brady, who gave him a lifeline amid his many controversies, it seems like he and the superstar QB are done. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see that change at all. Brown flipping his stance on Brady seems to occur by the day.

While Brady is scheduled to be back with the Buccaneers in the next few days, Brown is out of an NFL job and does not seem to be close to landing one. Their partnership seems to be completely behind them, even if AB starts to talk nicer about his former QB.