Tottenham has parted ways with manager Antonio Conte via a mutual agreement, the club announced on Sunday.

“We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club,” the club said in a statement. “We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Cristian Stellini will take over for Conte on the sideline as Tottenham’s acting head coach for the remainder of the season. Tottenham also noted that Ryan Mason will serve as the assistant head coach for Stellini.

Stellini recently managed Tottenham for several matches while Conte was away from the team. The now-former Tottenham boss underwent surgery last month to remove his gallbladder. Mason has been at Tottenham since 2018, which includes serving as its interim manager for multiple contests following Jose Mourinho’s departure from the club in 2021.

Conte’s future at Tottenham was a talking point within the club for months. He joined Spurs in Nov. 2021 after signing off on an 18-month deal. The Italian manager was linked with clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season, but he ended up staying put with the Premier League side.

Conte fueled speculation regarding his uncertain future at Tottenham during a press conference following Spurs’ 3-3 draw result against Southampton, where he lashed out at his players and also appeared to take a dig at the club’s ownership.

“Now it’s difficult — we are working hard with this group to move in the right direction,” Conte said. “We are going behind, I see a lot of negative situations and a lot of selfish situations and players that I don’t like. … Tottenham’s story is this, 20 years there is the owner and they never won something. Why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here.

“I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench.”

Tottenham has been linked with a few coaches as of late, including now-former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Tottenham has 10 matches left on its Premier League schedule, and it currently sits in fourth place in the league table. Spurs will return to action following the March international break with an away fixture against Everton on April 3.