Antonio Pierce is a former NFL player and now interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Let's meet Antonio Pierce's wife Jocelyn Pierce..

Antonio Pierce's wife is Jocelyn Pierce. Antonio Pierce is a former American football player for the Washington Redskins and New York Giants. On Oct. 31, 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders named Antonio the interim head coach after they fired Josh McDaniels.

Pierce was born in Long Beach, Calif. He played high school football at Paramount High School before attending Mt. San Antonio College. After playing on the football team for two years, Pierce transferred to the University of Arizona.

As a senior at Arizona, Pierce had three sacks, 77 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one blocked kick. Pierce was not taken in the 2001 NFL Draft due to a lack of size. The Washington Redskins signed Pierce to be a part of their team, and he played for four seasons. The New York Giants signed him in 2005, and he became a team captain and Super Bowl Champion, which helped Pierce build a net worth of $25 million.

After he retired from the NFL, Pierce became the head coach of Long Beach Polytechnic High School. After struggling to succeed with the team, Pierce resigned from the position.

He was subsequently appointed as the linebackers coach at Arizona State. After two seasons as the Sun Devils' linebackers coach, he got the co-defensive coordinator job alongside Marvin Lewis. He was given a season to be the sole defensive coordinator but resigned after an NCAA violations scandal.

The Las Vegas Raiders hired him to be their linebackers coach in 2022 before he was promoted to head coach the next season. Throughout his entire football journey, one woman has been by Pierce's side. Antonio Pierce's wife Jocelyn Pierce.

Who is Jocelyn Pierce?

Jocelyn is a licensed real estate agent. She attended Central Connecticut State, majoring in communications. She also did additional studies at Florida International.

After graduation, she worked as a sports reporter for Fox Sports Net. She worked at Fox for two years before joining the NFL Network as a news host in 2010.

Jocelyn left the NFL reporting role and became a real estate agent in 2014. She joined Christie's International Real Estate/Strand Hill Properties in 2014.

She was in the firm for almost two years before moving to Vista Sotheby's International Realty. Pierce helps in home buying, relocating, and leasing during her time with the agency.

Jocelyn left in 2017 to increase her brand as a realtor. She became a sole proprietor. She went back into business with a firm in 2022, working for eXp Realty as a full-time realtor.

Antonio Pierce, Jocelyn Pierce's relationship

Antonio and Jocelyn met on the set of the ESPN Fantasy Football Draft in August 2006. She was a model at the event while Antonio was still playing with the New York Giants.

In February 2007, Antonio proposed to Jocelyn at the Brooklyn River Cafe. The cafe is famous for its chocolate Brooklyn Bridge cake. Pierce had the manager place the engagement ring atop the cake, which was covered with rose petals.

The marriage took place at the private Hoku Lani estate. It is unclear how the living situation is now with Jocelyn working in Los Angeles and Arizona and Antonio the new coach in Las Vegas.

There are varying reports on how many kids the couple has together. It seems they have three as a couple, with Antonio having three or four children from previous relationships.

Antonio's kids from older relationships are now football coaches but previously played in high school and college. Antonio was two of their coaches at Polytechnic High School. The couple likes to keep that part of their relationship private.

Nevertheless, that is all we know about Antonio Pierce's wife, Jocelyn Pierce.