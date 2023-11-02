Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders' interim coach for the rest of the 2023 season, is ready to turn the page on the Josh McDaniels era.

In his first meeting with reporters as interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Antonio Pierce one word repeatedly to describe his philosophy upon taking over the Silver and Black for the remainder of the 2023 season. That word?

“New.”

“It’s a new day,” the former linebacker for the Washington Commanders and New York Giants told the assembled media, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed. And Pierce didn't stop there. “It’s a new chapter. It’s a new era. It’s a new mindset.”

Pierce continued: “What is that mindset? It’s that of Raider pride, a commitment to excellence and making sure our alumni, our fan base and Raider Nation are proud of what they see on the field. What does that look like? Tough, passionate, effort, energy and enthusiasm.”

The new head man of the Raiders sounded fully confident despite the circumstances that led to him taking the job. The team dismissed coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler late Tuesday night.

The firings followed a 26-14 defeat to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The loss dropped the Raiders to 3-5 on the year.

Pierce was blunt about what led to the midseason upheaval, and how the Raiders can turn the page from it: “We’re tired of losing,” he conceded plainly.

He continued: “We’re in a production-based business. We’re about competition, being competitive and playing with an edge and a swag and a certain confidence that, when we walk out of that damn tunnel, everybody watching TV can see it and the product on the field is something we’re proud of.”

If Pierce can imitate the last man in his position, it will be miraculous work. In 2021, taking over for the fired Jon Gruden,Rich Bisaccia led the Raiders to a 7-5 record and eventual playoff berth as interim coach.

Certainly, it's not the most realistic goal for Pierce. Nevertheless, he sounds like a man ready to take on the challenge regardless.