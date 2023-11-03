Antonio Pierce is the current interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Let's look at Antonio Pierce's net worth in 2023.

Pierce's life has been spent in football. From playing with a no-name college to starring on the New York Giants defense, he has seen it all. Now, he takes on a new challenge, being the head coach of the Raiders. Antonio Pierce's net worth in 2023 sits at about $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Pierce was born on Oct. 26, 1978, in Long Beach, Calif. He played football at Paramount High School, where he excelled as a linebacker.

He played for two years at Mt. San Antonio College before transferring to the University of Arizona. His career took off as a senior at Arizona, registering three sacks, 77 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one blocked kick. Pierce was not taken in the 2001 NFL Draft due to many scouts believing he was too undersized to play linebacker in the NFL.

Antonio Pierce's playing career

The Washington Redskins signed Pierce as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2001. He played in all 16 games, recording 52 tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Over the next two seasons, he didn't get as much playing time but still managed 33 tackles. In his fourth year in the league, he replaced an injured linebacker and tallied 114 tackles, one forced fumble, one sack, and two interceptions. The player who was once too undersized to play in the NFL was finally making a name for himself.

The New York Giants signed Pierce to a six-year contract worth $26 million at the start of the 2005 season. He became the captain of the defense and had 100 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in just 13 games.

His next two seasons would be the best of Pierce's career, as he tallied career-highs in tackles in 2006 and then won his only Super Bowl as a player in 2007. The Giants released Pierce on Feb. 11, 2020, and shortly after, he announced his retirement from football. He finished his NFL career with 686 tackles, nine sacks, and seven interceptions.

Following his release, he announced he would begin his career as an NFL analyst for ESPN.

Antonio Pierce's coaching career

Sources; Raiders are planning to name LB coach Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/ABVVZSCsV8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2023

On Feb. 7, 2014, Pierce became the head coach of Long Beach Polytechnic High School. The school was a national powerhouse when he was given the job and went 11-2 in his first season.

In his second season, the team missed the playoffs for the first time in 36 years. They struggled again in 2016 and 2017, failing to reach double-digit wins and getting blown out of the playoffs.

Pierce announced his resignation after the 2017 season and took the job as linebackers coach at Arizona State. After two seasons as the linebackers coach, Pierce became co-defensive coordinator alongside Marvin Lewis. Pierce was given the sole defensive coordinator role for the 2021 season but resigned before the 2022 season amid NCAA violations scandals.

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pierce to be their linebackers coach under head coach Josh McDaniels in 2022. On Oct. 31, 2023, the Raiders fired McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. They named Pierce the interim head coach.

Antonio Pierce's personal life

Pierce is married to Jocelyn Pierce, and they have three children together and Antonio has several other children from before he met Jocelyn. He routinely offers a free football camp for underprivileged youths.

In 2006, Antonio Pierce became the spokesperson for Giants Academy, a program for inner-city youth. In 2007, he received the “United Way Man of the Year” award. The Catholic Diocese also honored him for his support of the community.

There is no doubt that Antonio Pierce is worthy of the opportunity to be an interim head coach. Nevertheless, was Antonio Pierce's net worth in 2023 a surprise?