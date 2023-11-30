Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in the new Mad Max movie gets a first look at her golden character that was just released as a preview.

Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, is coming. And a little preview of the new film that featured Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa has just been released.

The movie, directed by George Miller, will explore the earlier years of the iconic character, according to Collider.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa and Chris Hemsworth

Along with Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth is starring in the movie as Immortan Joe, although there's speculation he may be the role of a new villain.

As for the backstory of Furiosa, it will be revealed in the film's release, and no current information is available.

This new movie will cover how Joe gained the ability to rally warriors against Furiosa and Max.

The official synopsis, according to CBR, reads: “As the word fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Taylor-Joy talked about her role on the podcast Inside Total Film, CBR reported.

“The main thing that [co-writer/director] George [Miller] and I spoke about was that Fury Road is a road movie,” the actress said. “You know, it takes place over, I think, three days: getting somewhere, and then turning around, and coming back. And [Furiosa] is an epic. This takes place over a long period of time, and you kind of get to know [Furiosa] better in that way. I love that character so much. That whole experience was mind-boggling, and George is the best. I hope that [people] enjoy it.”

Furiosa is due to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.