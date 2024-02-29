Anyone But You was a huge hit at the box office. It grossed over $230 million worldwide. Sydney Sweeney recently spilled on the idea of a sequel with Glen Powell.
Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sweeney spoke about the potential for a sequel. She revealed she's “thankful” the film is such a big hit.
When asked if a sequel could happen, she gave the film a “high nine chance” of happening. Rom-coms don't always get sequels, but money talks.
.@sydney_sweeney teases an @AnyoneButYou sequel 👀 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/d6eLtKJcdL
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 28, 2024
Sydney Sweeney first gained notoriety for her roles in Everything Sucks, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects. She would then land a role in HBO's Euphoria, which is her biggest role to date. Sweeney would go on to star in the first season of The White Lotus, landing two Emmy nominations for it.
On the big screen, Sweeney has also starred in the likes of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Big Time Adolescence, Reality, and Madame Web.
Anyone But You
Anyone But You is a new rom-com from Will Gluck. The film is a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. It follows two people, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell), who hit it off on their first date. Months later, they have to pose as lovers at a destination wedding.
Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, and Hadley Robinson also star in the film.
Upon its release on December 22, Anyone But You became a huge hit, grossing over $230 million worldwide. It's unclear what direction a sequel will go in, but expect fans of Sweeney and Powell to show up in droves if the first film is any indication.