The App State Mountaineers and Clemson Tigers will battle with plenty of questions surrounding the former ACC power after their blowout loss to Georgia in Week 1. Clemson may still be amongst the favorites to win the conference again this season, but those odds could take a severe dip if App State finds a way to win this game. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an App State-Clemson prediction and pick.

App State had a not-so-dominating win over East Tennessee State in their opener. The Mountaineers led 17-10 in the second half, but eventually pulled away for a 38-10 victory. Despite a slow start, App State achieved victory in this game, but may not be as lucky against Clemson. App State gained 500 yards in the win and was led by Joey Aguilar who had 326 passing yards and two touchdowns. Kaedin Robinson was his favorite target, catching eight passes for 103 yards.

Clemson started the year 0-1 after their much-hyped matchup against Georgia in Week 1. The odds favored Georgia to win, but they didn't expect the domination that happened on the field. Clemson couldn't move the ball, contributing to a 6-0 deficit at halftime. However, Georgia's offense woke up in the second half while Dabo Swinney and the Tigers couldn't keep pace. Georgia eventually won 34-3, with the Tigers gaining just 189 total yards. The Clemson defense allowed Georgia to get 447 total yards.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: App State-Clemson Odds

App State: +17 (-115)

Moneyline: +540

Clemson: -17 (-105)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

How to Watch App State vs. Clemson

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why App State Could Cover The Spread/Win

App State is amongst the best group of five teams in the country, but the question is whether they are ready to face a team of Clemson's caliber. Their offense will give Clemson some trouble after gaining 500 yards on East Tennessee State last week, and they didn't have any turnovers. If App State can limit the turnovers again in this game, they should be able to keep it relatively close.

Can App State do enough to pull off the outright upset in this game? App State is known for its past efforts against ranked teams to achieve massive upsets, and it feels like they'll be a popular pick to do it again this week with Clemson's stock being so low.

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson will face a massive step-down in the competition after facing a Georgia defense that could be the best in the nation by season's end. The Tigers couldn't score any points in the first half and were held to fewer than 200 yards. Clemson is 29-1 in their last 30 non-conference home games and is much better offensively in Death Valley.

Final App State-Clemson Prediction & Pick

App State will be a popular pick to upset Clemson in this game. Plenty of people tuned in for the matchup between Clemson and Georgia, and their lasting memory of the Tigers will be Georgia's dominance. However, it's important not to be too reactive when betting week to week in football. Georgia may have shown that Clemson shouldn't currently be thought of as a National Championship contender, but that doesn't mean they won't be able to cover the spread against App State. Take the Tigers to bounce back in Death Valley.

Final App State-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -17 (-110)