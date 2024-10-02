ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Marshall opens their Sun Belt season as they face App State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an App State-Marshall prediction and pick.

App State enters the game at 2-2 on the year. After defeating Eastern Tennessee State, they would lose 66-20 to Clemson. They would then defeat East Carolina on the road 21-19 before facing South Alabama last week. App State would be dominated in the game. They would score as time expired in the first half, but would still be down 28-7. App State would lose the game 48-14. Last week, they had an unexpected bye as the game with Liberty was canceled due to Hurricane Helene.

Meanwhile, Marshall comes in at 2-2 on the year. They opened up with a win against Stony Brook before falling to Virginia Tech and Ohio State. Last time out, they would face Western Michigan. Marshall has the 17-3 lead at the half, but Western Michigan would tie the game at 20 in the fourth quarter. Still, Marshall would add a touchdown to take the lead and the 27-20 victory.

Why App State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joey Aguilar has led the way for the App State offense. He has completed 93 of 164 passes for 1,230 yards this year. He has six touchdown passes this year while throwing three interceptions and being sacked three times this year. Further, he has run for 33 yards with two touchdowns this year.

Kaedin Robinson has led the receiving game this year. He has 24 receptions for 375 yards on the year. Christian Horne has also been solid as well. He has 15 receptions for 291 yards and a score. Makai Jackson has also been solid. He has 16 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Eli Watson has two touchdowns as well this year, while he has brought in ten receptions for 122 yards. In the running game, Anderson Castle has 39 rushes for 184 and a score. Kanye Roberts has 27 carries for 101 yards.

App State is 130th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 127th in opponent yards per game. They are 118th against the run while they are 110th against the pass. DJ Burks leads the team in tackles this year, having 30 of them. Meanwhile, App State has eight sacks on the year, while they have forced four turnovers on the tear.

Why Marshall Could Cover The Spread/Win

Marshall has been led on offense by Stone Earle. He has completed 54 of 98 passes this year for 537 yards. Further, he has seven touchdown passes this year and has been sacked just once on the season. Earle has also run the ball well. He has run 45 times for 162 yards.

His top target this year has been Christian Fitzpatrick. He has 14 receptions for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Elijah Metcalf has also been solid. He has 19 receptions for 192 yards and three scores. Finally, Carl Chester has just six receptions, but for 69 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game. AJ Turner has led the way. He has 30 carries this year for 378 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Ethan Payne has run just 18 times for 69 yards but has scored twice.

Marshall is 102nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 105th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 121st against the run while sitting 32nd against the pass. Mike Green has led the way. He is fourth on the team in tackles while having 4.5 sacks this year. Further, Jaden Yates leads the team in tackles with 36, while he has recovered a fumble, and broken up two passes. Marshall has nine sacks this year and has forced just three turnovers on the year.

Final App State-Marshall Prediction & Pick

Neither defense has been great this year. App State is giving up 44.3 points per game, but 66 came against Clemson. Meanwhile, Marshall is giving up 33.3 points per game this year but 49 came against Ohio State. Still, the App State offense has been better than Marshall this year. This game will come down to the App State run game. They are currently 123rd in the nation in the percentage of plays that are run plays. Against this weak Marshall run defense, that number will need to go closer to 50%. Further, App State has turned over the ball too much this year, but Marshall is not good at creating takeaways. That will keep this game close.

Final App State-Marshall Prediction & Pick: App State +3.5 (-124)