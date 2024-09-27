Hurricane Helen already caused a cancellation for the Alabama A&M-Florida A&M game. Now, Liberty vs. Appalachian State has been canceled due to Helen, per the release from App State.

‘App State's home football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, against Liberty is canceled due to severe impacts to App State, the town of Boone and surrounding areas caused by Hurricane Helene. The game will not be rescheduled. Friday's home field hockey game against Bellarmine is also canceled.'

Games between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves were already postponed and set for a Monday doubleheader due to Helen, and more college football games could be in jeopardy.

Liberty entered the weekend with a perfect 4-0 record, which is good news for their hopes of getting a College Football Playoff spot. Since the game is not set to be rescheduled, Liberty is searching for another game in order to round out its schedule, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

‘Liberty AD Ian McCaw told @ActionNetworkHQ the Flames will try to find a 12th game to replace Saturday’s canceled game at App State. If Liberty wins CUSA, it would be in contention for @CFBPlayoff bid & could be hurt if it only plays 11 regular season games.'

With the newly expanded College Football Playoff, the highest-ranked Group of Five conference winner will get a spot, so Liberty could be in play if they win Conference USA this season.

Appalachian State is 2-2 this season and is coming off a bad loss to South Alabama on September 19.

App State next faces Marshall on the road on October 5, and Liberty will next face Florida International at home on October 8, a Tuesday game. In the meantime, Liberty will search to schedule another game in order to qualify for the College Football Playoff field.