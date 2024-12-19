ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back to continue our betting prediction and pick series for this upcoming matchup of cross-conference College Basketball squads. The App State Mountaineers (6-5) will visit the North Texas Mean Green (7-3) in an exciting showdown between winning teams. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a App State-North Texas prediction and pick.

The App State Mountaineers most recently dropped 68-62 against Louisiana. It marked back-to-back losses as they've now lost three of their last four games following a decent winning streak. They'll hope for a resilient road win as they try and keep themselves in the Sun Belt picture this year.

The North Texas Mean Green most recently took down Mississippi Valley State 83-42. They now own notable wins over Minnesota, Oregon State, and Northern Iowa as they're nearing their conference schedule. They'll come into this game as the slight betting favorites.

Here are the App State-North Texas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: App State-North Texas Odds

App State: +11.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +580

North Texas: -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -880

Over: 123.5 (-110)

Under: 123.5 (-110)

How to Watch App State vs. North Texas

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p..m. PT

TV: ESPN+ Regional Coverage, Mean Green All-Access

Why App State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Appalachian State has now suffered back-to-back losses by six points and while results haven't been going their way, this group is a resilient bunch that's capable of banding together and fighting hard on the road. While forward CJ Huntley has been leading the team in scoring with 14.1 PPG, they've seen upperclassmen guards in Dion Conners and Myles Tate both rise to the occasion and add another layer to their scoring. Look for App State to once again run their offense from the outside-in as they try to heat up from the field.

Expand Tweet



The Mountaineers have also struggled with turnovers throughout this season and average 12.7 per contest. Against a North Texas team that likes to get out in transition, they'll have to take care of the ball and make the most of their offensive possessions. Averaging just 70 points per game, the Mountaineers rank 301st in total scoring.

Why North Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mean Green notched another resounding win in their last game, marking their second win by 20 or more points over their last four games. They're getting the job done as the betting favorites with a 3-0 record when listed as such and they're also unbeaten at home with a 4-0 record thus far. While they'll have to contend with teams like Memphis and Wichita State within the American Conference, North Texas has a serious chance to become a pesky team in fighting for a top spot.

Expand Tweet



Guard Atin Wright leads the team in scoring with 13.1 PPG and joins froward Brenan Lorient as the only two starters averaging double-digits for the Mean Green. Nevertheless, this team is filled top-to-bottom with experienced seniors and juniors, so they're willing to play off each other and find the hot hand within their offense. While the Mean Green score less than their opponents (68.5 PPG), they're allowing even less (56.8 PPG) to opponents through their fundamental and cohesive defensive unit.

Final App State-North Texas Prediction & Pick

This should be another fun game between two winning teams and while neither squad is likely to put up a massive number on the scoreboard, both teams play very fluid offense and are willing to spread the ball around to find the hot hand.

We have to give the advantage to North Texas due to how well they've performed at home this season. Furthermore, App State is just 3-5 ATS on the season and have yet to win a game on the road at 0-2. For our final betting prediction, let's roll with the Mean Green to cover the spread and win at home.

Final App State-North Texas Prediction & Pick: North Texas -11.5 (-115)