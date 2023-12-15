Learn early 20th-century French Fashion 101 in Apple TV+'s The New Look. Class is in session with Glenn Close as iconic Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Carmel Snow.

Apple TV+ has released the first images of Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Glenn Close as the iconic Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Carmel Snow in The New Look, Deadline reported.

The series reunites Close and The New Look creator Todd A. Kessler. The two previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed FX series Damages.

The New Look: Christian Dior's revolutionary 1947 collection

The show also stars Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel. The ensemble cast includes Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior (Christian's sister); John Malkovich as French fashion designer Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi (a close friend of Chanel, Vera Bate Lombardi); and Claes Bang as Hans von Dincklage (AKA Spatz, Chanel's lover).

The New Look is inspired by true events during World War II. The show focuses on the lives of Dior, Chanel and their fashion peers as they try to survive the horrors of war and launch fashion as we know it today.

The series is set against Nazi-occupied Paris, when the French city brought the world back to life through Christian Dior's fashions. Dior's rise to prominence places Chanel's fashion reign in jeopardy. The interwoven stories follow the tales of the Parisian fashion icons from Pierre Balmain to Cristóbal Balenciaga and more.

The show aims to give the modern-day audience a view into the old world elegance brought to life by the atelier, designs and clothing made by Christian Dior through its collaboration with the House of Dior.

Today, Dior is owned by LVMH. In 2023, the House of Dior has nine global ambassadors: Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Anya Taylor-Joy, Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin, French gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos, Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat; and K-Pop stars Jimin of BTS, Blackpink's Jisoo and New Jeans' Haerin.

Harper Bazaar's Carmel Snow

The series' title is taken from Snow's exclamation, “It's such a new look!” when presented with Dior's 1947 collection, thought to be what revolutionized women's fashion. She was the editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar in 1934 to 1958. Snow hired famed Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland as her fashion editor.

During her time at Harper's Bazaar, she hired Martin Munkacsi as photographer and pioneered the style of outdoor motion shoots. The magazine's December Palm Beach editorial was the first instance a model was photographed in motion.

Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions serve as The New Look's producers. Kessler wrote, executive produced and directed the show. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker are also named as executive producers.

The New Look will premiere on Feb. 14, on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes. The next seven will be released every Wednesday until April 3.