Apple TV+'s new sci-fi show Constellation will premiere on Feb. 28, 2024, with three episodes. The show stars Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks.

Apple TV+ recently released photos for its upcoming sci-fi show Constellation, Screen Rant reported.

Constellation stars Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks. The show follows a woman who comes back to Earth after a space mission. When she returns, her life back on Earth seems to be missing a few pieces. She then sets out to figure out what exactly happened.

The sho was created by Peter Harness. He has written for A View from a Hill, Doctor Who and a War of the Worlds miniseries adaptation.

The new images Apple has released are of Rapace as Jo, in a spacesuit reacting to something off screen, and Banks as Henry in front of a mirror. Neither image offers details about the show. However, space + mystery = a show many can watch while waiting for season two of Silo.

Joining Rapace and Banks are James D'Arcy (Magnus), Michael Diercks (Jimmy), Julian Looman (Frederic Duverger), William Catlett (Paul Lancaster), and Barbara Sukowa (Irena Lysenko).

Constellation: Space + mystery = 4 million to 5 million views?

Constellation is an original Apple TV+ show so not much is known about the plot of the movie. However, Apple TV+ did say that Rapace's character Jo is going to uncover dark truths and expose the “hidden history of space travel.”

The show will premiere on Feb. 21, 2024 with three episodes. After that, it will start streaming weekly until March 27, which gives the show eight episodes to unravel the mystery.

The strategy to release a few episodes at once and then staggering the rest gives the show time to unwind the story bit by bit and let the events sink in with the audience to basically stockpile viewership. With the new rules with determining successful shows, this strategy would help Constellation reach the threshold of 20% of all U.S. Apple TV+ subscribers.

Even though Apple claims to currently have 1 billion subscribers to its services, that's for all of it, not just Apple TV+: Apple Music, Apple iCloud, Apple Care, Apple Arcade, Fitness+ and News+. The tech giant hasn't disclosed the specific number of Apple TV+ subscribers.

Indiewire estimates somewhere between 20 million to 25 million subscribers. So if we do the math, Constellation would need 4 million to 5 million views in the first 90 days.

While we don't know if the show will perform well, Apple TV+ has a good track record when it comes to its sci-fi shows like the aforementioned Silo, the newly renewed Foundation, Severance and For All Mankind.

Constellations premieres on Feb. 21, 2024.