The American heiresses return for another season.

Apple TV+ has renewed its period drama The Buccaneers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel. The renewal was announced only a few days after its season finale on Dec. 13.

In a statement, series creator Katherine Jakeways said, “It’s been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who’ve been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast.”

“We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood,” she added.

The story follows a group of young American heiresses who travel to 1870s London to marry into nobility seeing their friend Conchita marry Lord Richard Marable. They enter London society as debutantes. Upon their arrival, they realize that marrying a lord isn't as romantic as they thought it would be.

Apple TV+ creative director for Europe Jay Hunt said, “The irreverence and wit of The Buccaneers charmed global audiences, and we’re excited to be working with Katherine Jakeways and The Forge again on the next adventure for Nan and her friends.”

Miss(es) Americana and the Heartbreak Lords

The show stars Kristine Frøseth (Annabel “Nan” St. George”, Alisha Boe (Conchita Closson), Josie Totah (Mabel Elmsworth), Aubri Ibrag (Lizzy Elmsworth), Imogen Waterhouse (Virginia “Jinny” St. George), Christina Hendricks (Patricia “Patti” St. George), Mia Threapleton (Honoria Marable), Josh Dylan (Lord Richard Marable), Guy Remmers (Theo, Duke of Tintagel), Matthew Broome (Guy Thwarte) and Barney Fishwick (Lord James Seadown).

The first seasons received a 76% Tomatometer and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its overall criticism reads, “Anachronistic to the max and loving it, The Buccaneers is a feminist and frothy treat for fans of period piece pageantry.” On Metacritic, it received an aggregate score of 71 with 20 reviews, which translate to “generally favorable reviews.”

The term “buccaneers” originally refers to privateers or sailors. They were pursued by authorities and summarily judged. When their threat abated, they were portrayed in literature as examples of virility and self-reliance. It's also why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers use the name.

The Buccaneers had been previously turned into a BBC miniseries in 1955.