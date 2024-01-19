Despite two well-received seasons and multiple award nominations, it appears Apple won't be continuing with Schmigadoon.

Apple TV hasn't been shy about the variety of programs its been willing to invest into, from the beloved sports-comedy Ted Lasso to sci-fi fare including Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. One such series had been the musical-comedy series Schmigadoon, though it appears that will no longer be the case.

Schmigadoon co-creator Cinco Paul announced that the series, starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, had officially been canceled by Apple, according to Variety. Paul shared the news in an Instagram post where he outlined the cancellation, the work already done on a planned third season, and the thanks from everyone who worked on the series.

“The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won’t be making it,” Paul wrote in the post. “Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast and crew and writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal and Apple, for everything they did to make it happen. It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did.”

“Schmigadoon” has been canceled at Apple TV+. The series aired for two seasons. “The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won’t be making it," creator Cinco Paul says. "Such is life." https://t.co/b9tJ0NAPue — Variety (@Variety) January 18, 2024

Schmigadoon debuted in July 2021 starring Key and Strong as a couple who find themselves transported to the series' magical titular town modeled after the Golden Age of musicals from the 1940s and 1950s. The pair were joined by a who's who of comedy and musical theater stars including Fred Armisen, Ariana DeBose, Tituss Burgess, Alan Cumming, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Season two premiered in April 2023 and pulled from the darker, edgier musicals of the 1960s and 1970s.

Both seasons were met with largely positive reviews from critics and viewers who enjoyed the series' loving and satirical tribute to musical theater. Season two, in particular, was met with particular acclaim and received multiple award nominations heading into 2024.