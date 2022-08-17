Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting.

For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of a coach during a youth football game. According to the press release from Lancaster Police describing the incident, there was a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew during the game. It led to a physical altercation, with Yaqub reportedly firing a gun and hitting another coach in the process.

Yaqub has since turned himself in to the police. However, while Aqib’s name wasn’t mentioned in the incident and was simply said to be present when it happened, Jason Whitlock of The Blaze is now reporting that he was the reason the brawl started in the first place.

Per Whitlock: Three eyewitnesses claim that five-time NFL Pro Bowler Aqib Talib instigated the Pee Wee football brawl that led to the on-field shooting death of coach Mike Hickmon in Texas.

Whitlock also shared a detailed description of what happened leading to the deadly shooting, reporting that the victim, Mike Hickmon, scuffled with the opposing coaches of the team organized by the Talib brothers. Hickmon allegedly hit Aqib with a yard marker.

It then ended when a man wearing a black hoodie, said to be Yaqub Talib, fired five shots at the assistant coach.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Talib on his murder charge, as well as Aqib over his alleged involvement. ClutchPoints will continue to provide updates on the situation as information is made available.