Aqib Talib steps away from Amazon gig amid brother’s murder charges

Recent reports further shed light on the incident. The victim, named Mike Hickmon, apparently fought with the opposing coaches of the team managed by the Talib brothers and even allegedly hit Aqib with a yard marker. Yaqub, who was said to be wearing a black hoodie at the time, then fired five shots at Hickmon. The brother of Aqib has since surrendered to police over the incident.

While Aqib hasn’t been charged with a crime, there was another report claiming he was the instigator of the whole incident.

With the issue highly controversial and not yet resolved, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said that Aqib has decided to “step aside” from his broadcasting duties with Amazon. Aqib plans to spend time with his family as they deal with the issue.

Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2022

Aqib Talib joined Amazon last June as part of its “Thursday Night Football” broadcast. He’s expected to be a studio analyst and be involved with the pregame, halftime and postgame shows. He spent the 2021 season as a color commentator for Fox Sports. The five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion spent 12 seasons in the NFL, suiting up for the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.