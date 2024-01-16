James Wan's vision for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was better before Amber Heard-induced edits, says Dolph Lundgren.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is not the film James Wan intended to make. At least that is what Dolph Lundgren seemed to confirm in a recent interview. The reason could be traced back to Amber Heard and her off-screen drama.

Release the Wan Cut?

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Lundgren revealed that the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom cut in theaters was not Wan's original vision. The Rocky IV actor is disappointed for fans more than anyone that they didn't get to see what was originally planned.

“I just realized that it was some kind of corporate decision that they try to limit Amber Heard and them I'm playing with her dad and went along with it,” Lundgren revealed. “I was just disappointed for the moviegoers, because I thought the original script was great and the original cut — I saw a little bit of it, it was really good, so I didn't see any reason to start reshooting and reshaping the story, which obviously led to disappointment in the moviegoers and not just me.”

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Dolph Lundgren reprises the role of King Nereus. He is known for his roles in Rocky IV, the Expendables franchise, and Masters of the Universe.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was the final holdover from the DCEU as James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU now kicks off. The previous film was the highest-grossing film in the franchise, making over $1 billion at the box office. Its sequel hasn't been quite as successful and has just a 35% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.