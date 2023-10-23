Aquaman 2 director James Wan said he wanted his new movie to evoke Tango & Cash, Empire reported exclusively.

Wan told the entertainment site, “From the start, I pitched that the first film would be a Romancing The Stone-type thing – an action-adventure romantic comedy – while the second would be an outright buddy comedy. I wanted to do Tango & Cash!”

The Aquaman sequel stars Jason Momoa as the titular character, also known as Arthur Curry. Patrick Wilson plays his half-brother Orm.

The brothers were enemies in the first installment, but they will now be working together to defeat Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see Curry dealing with being King of Atlantis, as well as his newfound fatherhood.

Wan teased the brothers' new dynamic, saying, “Jason plays Arthur larger-than-life; Patrick plays the straight man.”

“It’s not unlike what Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones did in Men In Black – like Tommy, Patrick plays it dry, but very funny,” he added.

Nicole Kidman will be reprising her role as Atlanna, Arthur and Orm's mother, the former queen. Amber Heard will also return as Mera, Arthur's wife and now Queen of Atlantis. However, Wan has said that Heard's role will be pared down since the sequel will focus on Arthur and Orm's journey.

Much has been said regarding the alleged feud between Momoa and Heard. The actress recently accused the Aquaman star of being drunk on set and dressing up as her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 20.