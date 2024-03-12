Arda Guler's rise to prominence in football took another stride as he netted his first goal for Real Madrid, invoking comparisons to the club's legendary former midfielder Mesut Ozil. Guler, who had previously played alongside Ozil at Fenerbahce, made his mark with a memorable strike against Celta Vigo, reminiscent of Ozil's early days at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The 19-year-old Turkish sensation, who arrived at Real Madrid in a £17 million transfer last summer, endured a setback with a knee injury delaying his debut. However, after months of rehabilitation, Guler returned to the pitch under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, seizing the opportunity to showcase his talent.
It was a moment of brilliance last night when Guler sealed a 4-0 victory over Celta Vigo with a composed finish, evoking memories of Ozil's iconic goal during the Copa del Rey semi-finals in 2011. Fans couldn't help but draw parallels between the two midfield maestros, with social media buzzing with excitement over Guler's potential.
Supporters hailed Guler as the “Ozil regen” and speculated on his future, with some even suggesting that he could surpass Ozil's accomplishments at the club. Indeed, Ozil's legacy at Real Madrid remains unparalleled, having contributed 27 goals and 81 assists in 159 appearances, clinching the La Liga title and Copa del Rey during his tenure.
Ozil himself had expressed confidence in Guler's abilities, making a bold prediction about his former teammate's potential. Their connection, forged during their time together at Fenerbahce, adds another layer of significance to Guler's emergence at Real Madrid.
As Guler continues to make strides in his career, the echoes of Ozil's brilliance serve as both inspiration and expectation. With his debut goal for Real Madrid, Guler has ignited hopes of a new chapter of success in the club's illustrious history, as fans eagerly anticipate his continued development on the grand stage of the Santiago Bernabeu.