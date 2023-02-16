The Denver Nuggets have a big game ahead of them on Wednesday night when they take on the new-look Dallas Mavericks, who themselves have yet to secure a win with the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving partnership in play. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they could be missing their two stars yet again, with Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray popping up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s marquee matchup. This only means that as of right now, the big question on the mind of Denver fans is this: Are Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. Mavs?

Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray injury status vs. Mavs

At this point, it sounds like the Nuggets will need to battle the Mavs without Gordon and Murray in the mix. Both players have been tagged as questionable to play on Wednesday, and it appears that they could be sidelined again.

Gordon has missed two straight games for Denver with a left rib injury. It is worth noting that this will be the Nuggets’ last game before the All-Star break, so it would not be surprising if they allow Gordon to sit another one out to give him more time to recover from this recent knock.

Jamal Murray, on the other hand, has been dealing with a right knee injury. He already said that he expects to get re-evaluated after the break, which means that it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be able to suit up against the Mavs.

Now with regard to the question of isAaron Gordon and Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. Mavs, the answer is probably not.