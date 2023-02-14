In a game that featured several offensive maestros, it was defense that sealed the win for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The Mavericks got 69 points combined from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but couldn’t even get a shot off in the closing seconds as the Wolves escaped with a 124-121 win in Dallas.

On the final possession of the game, both Irving and Doncic took turns trying to break down their individual defenders in Edwards and Jaden McDaniels but were completely stonewalled at the top of the arc. Kyrie ended up turning the ball over as Ant swarmed him into making an ill-advised pass.

Edwards was asked about that crucial defensive stand. The Timberwolves star revealed head coach Chris Finch asked him if they wanted to foul while up three but he responded with four words: let’s get a stop.

“Man, they got hot at the end of the game,” said Anthony Edwards after the Timberwolves win. “We had to try and calm them down. Me and Jaden, coach asked did we want to foul, I said, ‘man, let’s get a stop’. This what me and Jaden out here for; we out here to get a stop. So put us on the best two players and see what we do.”

Perhaps the botched final play from the Mavs is also a result of Doncic and Irving still feeling each other out. Luka would’ve likely taken control of the possession from the jump had there not been another dynamic playmaker on the floor with him. Instead, they ended up playing hot potato. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels were having none of that.