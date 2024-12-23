Fresh off their NBA Cup championship run, the Milwaukee Bucks are still getting back to reality. At 15-12, there is plenty of opportunity for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Bucks to continue growing into the title threats they were thought to be when the season began, starting with a game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

However, Giannis and Dame have both been on the team's injury report as of late. Both stars are vital to Milwaukee's success, and the absence of either player could easily result in another loss for the Bucks.

This has led many fans to ask the question, “Are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard playing vs. the Bulls?”

Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard injury updates

One of the biggest complaints Bucks head coach Doc Rivers had about the success his team found in the NBA Cup was the lack of rest and the quick turnaround they had leaving Las Vegas. The Bucks lost by 23 points to the Cleveland Cavaliers coming off their in-season tournament championship, and then they went on to defeat the last-place Washington Wizards by 11 points. Lillard has missed the last two games, and Antetokounmpo did not play against Washington.

Both Giannis and Dame are again on the injury report ahead of Monday's clash with the Bulls, but Milwaukee's stars have two different injury designations. Whereas the two-time MVP is questionable to play with back spasms, Lillard is once again listed as doubtful because of an ongoing right calf strain.

It is worth mentioning that Lillard was held out of practice before the NBA Cup championship game in Vegas because of this calf strain, and he battled through the injury in that game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Lillard is unable to play against the Bulls, this would mark the third straight game that he has missed as a result of this calf injury.

Giannis has been putting together an MVP-like season for the Bucks, averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 61.3 percent from the floor. He is the main reason why Milwaukee has been able to completely put their horrid start behind them. Lillard has been equally as important to the Bucks this season, averaging 25.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor. These two All-Stars are the league's highest-scoring duo.

In the event that either player is held out against the Bulls, Khris Middleton would be the one to step into a primary role. At the same time, Middleton is listed as probable to play against Chicago due to ongoing recovery from his offseason ankle surgeries. Bobby Portis, who stepped up with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in the Bucks' 112-101 win over the Wizards, would also take on a larger role if Antetokounmpo is to miss his second straight game.

So, when it comes to the question of if Giannis and Damian Lillard are playing on Monday against the Bulls, no decision has been made regarding either player. It continues to look likely that Lillard will miss his third straight game.