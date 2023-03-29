A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Ja Morant is set to return to the lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday following a one-game injury absence. However, Memphis could still be shorthanded when they battle the Los Angeles Clippers at the FedExForum on Thursday night. This is after both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane have popped up on the injury report for Memphis. As such, the fans want to know: Are Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane injury status vs. Clippers

The Grizzlies initially had both Jackson and Bane listed as doubtful to play on Wednesday night. Jackson, who hasn’t missed a single game for Memphis for nearly two months now, appears to be dealing with a new injury after being diagnosed with a sore left calf. Desmond Bane, on the other hand, is dealing with a sore right foot, and could be held out against the Clippers as well.

Unfortunately for Memphis fans, both Jackson and Bane have now been downgraded to out just before tipoff.

It is worth noting, though, that Wednesday’s clash is the second night of a back-to-back set for the Grizzlies. Jackson and Bane both put in their usual workload on Tuesday in a win against the Orlando Magic, so they may be given the night off on Wednesday.

As for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard was a late scratch due to personal reasons. He will be joining Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. on the shelf for LA.

However, with regard to the question of Are Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is no.