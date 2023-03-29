A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Memphis Grizzlies still carved out a win on Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic despite the absence of Ja Morant. They face a tougher opponent on Wednesday, though, as they host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at the FedExForum. At this point, fans want to know: Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Ja Morant injury status vs. Clippers

Memphis fans will be glad to know that Morant is nowhere to be found on the official injury report. This only means that he should be good to go for Wednesday’s clash against the Clippers. It sounds like the thigh injury that kept him out of Tuesday’s win is not a significant concern, and it may have been just a typical night off for the Grizzlies superstar.

It is worth noting, however, that Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane have both been tagged as doubtful to play against LA. Xavier Tillman is questionable, while Tyus Jones is doubtful as well. Memphis is obviously dealing with a long list of injuries here, with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke also out with respective injuries.

The Clippers, on the other hand, will still be without the injured Paul George. Marcus Morris and Brandon Boston Jr. won’t be available as well, while Norman Powell is questionable to play.

However, with regard to the question Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is yes. This is obviously a good thing for Memphis, who are still chasing the top seed in the West, as they sit three games behind the top-ranked Denver Nuggets.