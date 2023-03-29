Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

When people think about the recent history of the Los Angeles Clippers, two eras will come to mind. The first is the ‘Lob City” era with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, and the second (and current) term features Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Patrick Beverley (now with the Chicago Bulls) was with the Clippers in the middle of these two eras.

Beverley came to Los Angeles in a trade that sent Paul to the Houston Rockets, and stayed with the Clippers until 2021, when he was moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After the Bulls played the Clippers in Los Angeles Monday night, Patrick Beverley was asked about his time playing with the squad, and he expressed fond memories when it came to the team and the fans.

“The [Clippers] fanbase is elite,” Beverley said (via Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation). “It’s nothing but good memories and good times.”

Beverly may have missed the prime times of the aforementioned eras, but the Clippers might have experienced the most success while he was there. In 2021, Los Angeles made it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. When Griffin was traded away, the team was supposed to be in a rebuilding phase, but Beverley, along with Lou Williams, led a team that made the playoffs before losing to the Golden State Warriors in the first round in 2019.

“Me and Lou, we on the plane and we’re trying to figure out the direction of the team,” Beverley said. “We just wanted to let the dominoes fall where they fall. We got the 8th seed [the next season], we played the Golden State Warriors, took them six games. I think that’s where the foundation was built.”

No wonder the memories are fond for Pat Bev.