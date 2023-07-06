Shocking that excessive alcohol consumption by two A-list celebrities at a hot party could lead to speculation that they're dating, but that's just what's happening today with the rumors that Tom Brady, the GOAT of professional football, and Kim Kardashian, the GOAT of… whatever the Kardashian empire is, might be dating.

The pair were apparently “super flirty with each other” at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin‘s ultra-exclusive 4th of July bash at his $50 million Hamptons estate. Known as the “white party” because Rubin asks celebrities to wear chic, all-white ensembles to the event, the bacchanal has already led to many FOMO-inducing posts from it's many A-list attendees. Rubin even posted a clearly professionally produced video about the party to his Twitter (although he famously bans media from attending the event themselves).

Among the after-party posts were Tom Brady saying “Nobody does a party like @michaelrubin. Definitely needed ALOT of electrolytes today. Happy 4th of July!🙏🏻❤️🇺🇸.”

In a similar vein, Kim Kardashian's post about the event read, “MICHAEL RUBIN’S WHITE PARTY What a night! Still recovering!”

Now an inside source has told the Daily Mail that the retired NFL quarterback and the SKIMS founder were “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.” Walking on the beach together and dancing at night?! Either these two are auditioning for a terrible live TV musical revival of Grease or there's something to these dating rumors!

The Daily Mail insider further claimed that Brady “is exactly [Kim Kardashian's] type.” Presumably that refers to the fact that Tom Brady was an elite pro athlete and not that he's prone to anti-semitic outbursts and feuds with Taylor Swift. Either way, the two might have to publicly address the rumors soon if they keep heating up like this.