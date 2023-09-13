Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are reportedly taking their relationship to new heights. According to Daily Mail, Grande and Slater are living together in New York. Slater is apparently preparing for his upcoming role of the Broadway production of “Spamalot.”

Grande and Slater fueled romance rumors shortly after news broke that the “thank u, next” singer and Dalton Gomez were going their separate ways. To support the theory, fans saw that Grande was not wearing her wedding ring during Wimbledon which was back in early July. It was later reported that the two have been separate since January. Apparently distance played a role in the ending of their marriage. The former couple was married for two years.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source explained to the Us Weekly in July. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

As of this writing the two have not yet filed for divorce. Slater and his ex Lily Jay on the other hand have. Slater filed for divorce from Jay after 10 years together according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The two were high school sweethearts and got married in 2018. They welcomed their son in August 2022.

The relationship between Grande and Slater came to a surprise to fans but also according to Jay. According to a source per US Weekly, the Spongebob actor told Jay only days before the whole world knew. “Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!”

However according to Daily Mail, their relationship was supposed to stay under wraps.

“Ariana and Ethan never intended for their relationship to go public,” a source told DailyMail.com.

“They were hoping to keep it a secret and go back to their marriages as if nothing had happened. But this was not possible because they got caught.”

“Now they are stuck together and have really nothing in common with each other. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.”

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have not publicly come out with a statement about their relationship.