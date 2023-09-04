Ariana Grande's rumored cheating allegations with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater have been in the news. But their teams are saying it's not as it seems.

Back in July, just three days after Ariana announced her divorce from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, rumors about her and Ethan's romance started circulating. Ethan had also recently split from his wife of four years, Lilly Jay.

The alleged affair rumors revolve around the Wicked movie set in the UK, where they were accused of getting too close while still married to their respective spouses.

Sources even claimed they went on double dates together. Ariana met Ethan and Lilly's baby and shared her desire to start a family one day.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many were appalled by this revelation but Ethan's ex-wife got hit the most. Shortly after the news broke out, Lilly publicly criticized Ariana, saying she's not a “girl's girl.”

However, sources defend Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater from cheating allegations, stating their relationship began after both had separated from their spouses.

A friend of the couple emphasized that the situation had been blown out of proportion. Both are also trying to navigate their new relationship privately.

They made it clear that there was no cheating involved. Both just became a couple at the wrong time.

At present, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are dealing with their public image amid cheating allegations. The singer is said to be giving Ethan space as he deals with his divorce from Lilly. While Ethan remains private.