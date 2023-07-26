Hot on the heels of the reveal that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, co-stars from the big-screen adaptation of the Wicked musical, are dating, sources have told TMZ how Ethan Slater's soon-to-be-ex-wife is feeling about the news. Spoiler alert: she's not super stoked about it.

According to sources close to Lilly Jay, she feels Slater is abandoning his family. Lilly Jay married Slater in 2018, and the two have been together as a couple for ten years (which dates back as far as when Ariana Grande was still on Nickelodeon). Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater share a son, who was born in August 2022, and Lilly Jay also expressed her devastation that their child won't have both his mom and dad around as much going forward, per the TMZ article.

The sources further add that Lilly and Ethan are not on good terms after the reveal of the Ariana Grande relationship. Perhaps telling the mother of your child just days before the media does that you're in a relationship with a pop star isn't the classiest of moves.

Apparently Ariana Grande even used to hang out with Slater and Jay when their relationship was still on solid ground, and Grande also liked Slater's Mother's Day Instagram tribute to Lilly just a few months ago.

Then the relationship seemed to develop as they were together on the set of Wicked. They reportedly didn't make much effort to hide the romance on set, as they were visibly holding hands between takes for the crew to see.

Grande and Slater's camps insist the two only started a relationship after they were each already separated from their respective spouses. Ariana Grande is in the process of saying “Thank U, Next” to her real estate agent husband Dalton Gomez. It seems divorce also isn't far behind for Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater, who really should consider playing Carrot Top in a biopic of the comedian for his next project (at least before his weightlifting phase).