Ariana Grande is unapologetically petty but forgiving with her new single 'yes, and?' but is it her best comeback yet?

Ariana Grande once again held her ponytail up as she addressed rumors and critics in her new song ‘yes, and?.' However, fans think it's not as big as her other comebacks like ‘thank u, next' and ‘god is a woman.'

On her return to music after over three years, Grande delivers with ‘yes, and?' by bringing her usual upbeat melody and rhythm inspired by Madonna's ‘Vogue.' While the Madonna influence is evident, there's no direct sample. Upon close listening, it resembles Troye Sivan's synth-infused style. Though Grande doesn't quite match Sivan's mastery.

Ariana Grande also collaborates with long-time partners Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh. Despite being a Max Martin-produced track, the presence of uncoordinated keys behind her exceptional voice is somewhat disappointing. Nevertheless, this guarantees a comeback that is both radio and dancefloor-friendly, featuring a gritty edge. The accompanying video is scheduled for release later on Friday.

Addressing controversies

Now, the song's true essence lies in its unapologetic lyrics. Unlike her previous comebacks, this leans towards a nonchalant attitude. Hence, the ‘yes, and?' title. Arianators theorize it's Grande's way of promoting self-acceptance with a bold attitude and a sprinkle of expletives. The key message emerges in the lead-in and chorus, urging listeners to embrace themselves in challenging situations.

“Say that shit with your chest, and/ Be your own fuckin best friend… Keep moving like, ‘What’s next?’”

The lyrics also emphasize independence, rejecting body comments, and staying true to one's own business. Released amid high anticipation, Ariana Grande's ‘yes, and?' confronts criticism directly. “your business is yours, mine is mine.” All while drawing a clear line between her personal and professional life.

The return also gave a nod to Taylor Swift's reputation era, with journalists taking charge of her music video teaser, accompanied by a social media blackout. It marked a genre shift similar to Swift's ‘Look What You Made Me Do.‘ Some drew comparisons to Beyoncé's latest album, although it doesn't lean as much toward the dance vibe of ‘Break Your Soul.'

Is it Ariana Grande's biggest comeback yet?

Trying to stack up ‘yes, and?' against Grande's earlier hits like ‘thank u, next' and ‘god is a woman' is a tough call. Those songs basically owned pop music. Maybe just give her new one a few spins, and you'll catch onto the melody and that interesting twist in her voice.

Grade: B-

Ariana Grande ‘yes, and?' is out now.