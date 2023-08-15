According to new rumors, Disney is eyeing Ariana Grande and Taron Egerton for its live-action Hercules remake.

Scooper DanielRPK — Patreon subscription required — (via Buzzing Pop) revealed that both Grande and Egerton are being considered for the titular role and Megara for their live-action remake.

Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande are being considered for the roles of Hercules and Megara in the live-action of ‘Hercules’, according to insider Daniel RPK. pic.twitter.com/TIT7NDmV2z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 14, 2023

If this is true, Disney would be eyeing two huge stars to lead their film.

Ariana Grande is mostly known for her musical career, she did star in Victorious, iCarly, and its spin-off Sam & Cat. She's had bit roles and small cameos in some films, but she will make her true leading role debut in Jon M. Chu's Wicked adaptation.

Taron Egerton, on the other hand, is an award-winning actor. His most acclaimed role came in Rocketman, in which he portrayed Elton John. He also led the Kingsman franchise, appearing in the first two films, and voices one of the leads in the Sing franchise, Johnny. His most recent film credit comes in Tetris for Apple TV+ — a historical drama about the creation of the titular game.

That said, Egerton also starred in Black Bird for Apple TV+. The drama series landed him his first ever Emmy nomination.

Disney has been trying to get their live-action adaptations off the ground. They're financially successful, but The Little Mermaid and The Lion King are examples of films that didn't quite land as intended. Hercules came out in 1997 and could be due for a reimagining. Getting stars like Grande and Egerton to lead it could be game-changing for Disney.