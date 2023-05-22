Ariana Madix is finally leaving the last of Tom Sandoval behind her. The former couple shared a house together after meeting, and eventually dating, on reality TV show Vanderpump Rules. But now, Madix is saying goodbye to her old home, according to TMZ. She’s ready to move on from the Scandoval.

Madix was spotted on Monday, May 22 loading up a U-Haul moving truck with her personal items. She apparently had a few helping hands and more than one vehicle to make the process easier and faster.

Her old house was located in Valley Village, California. Sandoval and Madix owned the house with a 50/50 split, according to the property records. After the affair and Scandoval, the two of them slept in separate rooms and almost completely avoided each other. The two weren’t often staying in the house at the same time. But all of that’s over.

In an Instagram post, Madix showed off her joy to be moving from the house probably holding many tainted memories. Alongside a smiley selfie video, the Vanderpump Rules star added the caption, “ready to dip out 😏.”

The break up occurred earlier this year when Ariana Madix had a gut feeling causing her to check Tom Sandoval’s phone. On the device, she found explicit FaceTime photos of him and their cast mate Raquel Leviss. This abruptly ended their near decade long relationship. To cut out someone you’ve been with for so long is hard, especially when there are shared assets. And up until recently, they were still sharing a house together.

Since Madix is leaving the home behind to Sandoval, it’s unknown whether he’ll stay in the house or put it up for sale.