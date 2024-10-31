ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Edmonton Prelims are beginning to heat up as we’re set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for the next upcoming bout in the Women’s Flyweight (125) Division. No. 13-ranked Ariane Lipski da Silva of Brazil will face Ontario’s own Jasmine Jasudavicius. Check out our UFC odds series for our Lipski-Jasudavicius prediction and pick.

Ariane Lipski da Silva (17-9) comes into this bout with a 6-6 UFC record since her debut in 2019. Her most recent 3-1 stretch includes wins over J.J. Aldrich, Melissa Gatto, and Casey O’Neill. Losing her last fight unanimously to Karine Silva, she’ll hope to defend her ranking against a hungry prospect. Lipski da Silva stands 5’6″ with a 67-inch reach.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (11-3) is currently 5-2 in the UFC since 2022. She’s a successful Contender Series product and has gone 4-1 over her last five fights with two consecutive wins over Priscila Cachoeira and Fatima Kline heading into this bout. The hometown crowd should boost her as the betting favorite. Jasudavicius stands 5’7″ with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Edmonton Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Edmonton Odds: Ariane Lipksi-Jasmine Jasudavicius Odds

Ariane Lipski: +190

Jasmine Jasudavicius: -230

Over 2.5 rounds: -298

Under 2.5 rounds: +220

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Ariane Lipski Will Win

Ariane Lipski da Silva is looking to rebound after a tough unanimous decision loss to fellow countrywoman Karine Silva. Lipski was in her best form coming into that fight following a strong ‘Performance of the Night’ effort over Casey O’Neill, but she clearly struggled with the size and grappling of her opponent. She’ll have to face another physically-gifted grappler with a similar skillset to her last opponent, so it’ll be interesting to see what changes and improvements she could have made in her camp leading up to this fight.

Expand Tweet



Ariane Lipski has been known to pull unlikely submissions from compromised positions with her jiu jitsu in the past, so she may be a threat to deter Jasudavicius from going to her usual wrestling heavy approach. Lipski can also take a punch and is one of the most resilient fighters on the women’s roster, so she will keep coming in the striking exchanges if her cardio is willing to allow for it.

Why Jasmine Jasudavicius Will Win

Jasmine Jasudavicius has been a consistent threat throughout her UFC tenure and the name of her game is control. She averages 2.39 takedowns per three rounds and lands at 41% accuracy. However, she’s very effective once she’s able to get her opponent down and does a great job of keeping them pinned on the mat. From there, Jasudavicius is usually on the giving end of ground-and-pound while chasing submissions and wearing her opponents out.

Expand Tweet



Jasudavicius is very confident for this matchup and mentioned during fight week interviews that she is determined for a rematch against Tracy Cortez, her only loss over the last five fights. This will be her third ranked opponent during that stretch, so you’d have to imagine we see a number next to her name if she can pull through on this win. Don’t sleep on her striking as it’s grown increasingly polished over her last two bouts.

Final Ariane Lipski-Jasmine Jasudavicius Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between two competitors who want nothing more than a win on their record. Ariane Lipski da Silva seems like she found a groove before her last loss and she’ll be hoping to get back to another winning streak. Jasmine Jasudavicius is eagerly looking for a spot in the rankings as she continues on her impressive path through the division.

On the ground, both of these women are very skilled and can find success in that area during this fight if they’re able to impose their game plan first. Jasudavicius favors her ground-and-pound while Lipski is more likely to chase submissions and find a limb to grab onto when forced into bottom position.

I think the strength of Jasudavicius will become a factor in this fight in her efforts through the clinch and along the fence. She’s also very defensively-minded and should be able to withstand the strikes coming back her way. Lipski’s greatest chance at a win here will be peppering the body with her kicks or finding a submission, but we like the hometown fighter’s grit and boost in motivation heading into this one.

Final Ariane Lipski-Jasmine Jasudavicius Prediction & Pick: Jasmine Jasudavicius (-230)