A New Year means making new decisions, and Bryce James made that by committing to Arizona basketball on New Year's Day. It's the second of the James children that committed to a university, which made LeBron James all the more proud. He took to Instagram and shared his support for Bryce's decision to commit to Arizona.

Arizona basketball has been a blue blood for quite some time. Although they haven't won a National Championship since 1997, they garner much respect. Plus, they're notorious for cranking out NBA Draft prospects. For instance, the Wildcats had players like Deandre Ayton, Aaron Gordon, Benedict Mathurin go in the first round. That's only naming a handful of Arizona players who have went to the next level.

Plus, head coach Tommy Lloyd knows how to develop college guys into NBA pros. After spending 20 years under Mark Few with Gonzaga basketball, he's been tasked with leading the Wildcats back into championship contention. He's compiled a 95-25 record, and three consecutive tournament appearances. The furthest Arizona basketball went was the Sweet 16 in the 2023-24 season, where they lost to Clemson.

LeBron James adoration for Bryce James is felt with Arizona basketball committment

LeBron has always shown love for his kids, regardless of their basketball accomplishments. However, committing to an established university is a big deal. Not to mention, playing under Lloyd could do wonders for Bryce's development. While he's shown plenty of potential already in high school, there's still a good way for Bryce to go.

Lloyd can see clearly how his game could develop. Plus, his experience coaching the men's U18 team for USA basketball is huge. However, it's uncertain how long Bryce would stay with the Wildcats for. After all, his brother was a one-and-done with USC basketball before being drafted in the second round.

Still, the newest Arizona basketball commit's availability might be predicated on his father. LeBron left the door open to play with Bryce in the NBA, if it's a possibility. After LeBron shared the floor with his son, Bronny, he could accomplish another historic mark. No American professional athletes has played with both of their sons.

While that could be years away, LeBron did say that he could realistically play five to seven more years if he chose to. His statistics and longevity prove that to be the case. In the meantime, he'll enjoy Bryce being coached up to not only win, but ascend to the next level of the NBA.