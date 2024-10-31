LeBron James, now in his 22nd NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, has hinted at the possibility of sharing the court with his youngest son, Bryce James, in the future. At 39 years old, LeBron continues to push the boundaries of longevity in professional sports, and the thought of one day playing alongside Bryce appears to be a motivating factor for the seasoned veteran.

This speculation arose following the Lakers' recent back-to-back losses, ending with a 134-110 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game marked a “full-circle” moment for the James family, as LeBron and his eldest son, Bronny, played together against the Cavaliers — a team that drafted LeBron in 2003 and later saw him bring them a historic championship in 2016. The game held even more sentimental weight as Bronny, who was born in Cleveland, scored his first NBA points, finishing with two points and two rebounds. His scoring milestone came nearly 20 years to the day after LeBron’s own NBA debut, underscoring the generational journey for the James family.

When Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor asked LeBron about potentially playing with Bryce one day, citing comments from former teammate Tristan Thompson, LeBron responded with a mix of laughter and contemplation.

“Oh s—,” LeBron said, laughing at the thought. “Bryce is a senior. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see. That would be pretty cool. It’s all about my mind and then seeing how my body reacts over these next couple of years.”

Bryce James' rising prospects hints at possibility of another unique milestone with LeBron

Currently a 17-year-old senior at Sierra Canyon School, Bryce has already attracted college interest with offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. Standing at 6'6″, he’s shown considerable potential in his high school career, fueling speculation about his NBA future. Though likely a few years away from the league, Bryce’s timeline could potentially align with the final years of LeBron’s career if health and performance allow.

LeBron’s dedication to peak performance is evident in his recent two-year, $101 million contract extension with the Lakers, which includes a $52 million player option for the 2025-26 season, ensuring his presence on the team until he turns 41. The extension reflects his commitment to the Lakers and leaves open the possibility of another rare NBA family milestone.

The conversation around LeBron and his sons, particularly Bryce, underscores LeBron’s legacy and the possibility of a historic family moment in the league. LeBron’s ongoing dedication to his athletic performance keeps the potential of sharing the court with Bryce within reach, adding another chapter to the James family’s significant impact on NBA history.