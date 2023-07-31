The University of Arizona's Board of Regents scheduled an unexpected meeting for Tuesday afternoon, following Colorado's decision to leave the Pac-12, according to On3. The announcement comes on the heels of reports that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will present a TV deal to the Pac-12 Board and athletic directors Tuesday morning.

Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 have failed repeatedly to secure a new television contract, and Pac-12 schools want the conference to get a deal similar to the Big 12's massive six-year extension with ESPN and Fox. The more that looks like an impossibility, the more likely teams are to jump ship from the Pac-12 like Colorado just did.

The general expectation is that Kliavkoff's presentation will be far from impressive, and the deal won't be something worth signing. If Kliavkoff presents underwhelming numbers, schools will certainly be looking for better alternatives, like the Big-12.

It's unclear that's exactly where Arizona is headed, but an impromptu board meeting on the same day as the Pac-12's meeting doesn't feel like a coincidence.

“Wildcats Authority” publisher Jason Scheer Tweeted Monday afternoon: “There is an Arizona Board of Regents meeting scheduled for tomorrow. It was not scheduled previously. There is no clear agenda for it as of now, and I don't know what it is regarding yet.”

Arizona exiting the conference would be another significant blow for a conference that's already on the ropes. The Pac-12 or Kliavkoff has not addressed Colorado's decision to leave the conference, nor has it discussed the possibility of other schools leaving. It maintains that it is focused on concluding a media rights deal first. Tuesday holds a lot of answers for the uncertain future of the Pac-12.