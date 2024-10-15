ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Friday night Big 12 battle as Oklahoma State visits BYU. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oklahoma State-BYU prediction and pick.

Oklahoma State enters the game struggling. They opened up 3-0 before opening Big 12 play. They would lose by three to Utah but then fall by 22 to Kansas State before losing to West Virginia by 24 last time out. Meanwhile, BYU is 6-0 on the year. They have been dominant most of the year. At home this year in three games, including over a 13th-ranked Kansas State, BYU has won by over 20 each time. They did have two close games, week two over SMU was a three-point win on the road. Then in their fifth game, they won by six over Baylor on the road.

Here are the Oklahoma State-BYU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma State-BYU Odds

Oklahoma State: +9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +265

BYU: -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. BYU

Time: 10:15 PM ET/ 7:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Alan Bowman has led the way at quarterback he has completed 127 of 214 passes this year for 1,653 yards. Bowman has 12 touchdown passes but also has eight interceptions and three sacks. Bowman has struggled at times this year, leading to Garret Rangel getting time. Rangel has completed just 11 of 24 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Bowman's top target this year has been De'Zhaun Stribling. Stribling has brought in 29 receptions on the year for 556 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Brennan Presley has 36 receptions this year for 337 yards and four scores. Rashod Owens rounds out the top receivers this year. He has 19 receptions for 291 yards this year with three touchdowns. Still, the focus of the offense is Ollie Gordon. Gordon has run the ball 101 times this year for 384 yards. He is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry on the year but has scored four times.

Oklahoma State is 83rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 129th in opponent yards per game. They are 131st against the run while sitting 100th against the pass. Trey Rucker has led the way this year. He leads the team with 69 tackles while having two interceptions this year. Meanwhile, Kendal Daniels has three sacks on the year while breaking up four passes. Finally, Korie Black has five pass breaks up and two interceptions this year.

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread/Win

BYU has been led this year by Jake Retzlaff. He has completed 108 of 179 passes this year, good for 1,426 yards. He has 14 touchdown passes on the year while having just five interceptions this year. Further, he has been sacked just five times this year. Retzlaff also leads the team in rushing. He has carried it 40 times this year for 184 yards.

The running game has not been great for BYU this year. Behind Retzlaff, Hinckley Ropati leads the way. He has 30 rushes for 154 yards and a touchdown. LJ Martin has 29 carries for 136 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, Chase Roberts leads the way. He has 26 receptions for 397 yards on the year and three touchdowns. Darrius Lassiter has brought in 21 receptions this year for 321 yards and three scores.

BYU is 11th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 24th in opponent yards per game. They are 36th against the rush while sitting 44th against the pass. Harrison Taggart has led the way this year. He leads the team with 34 tackles while having three passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Jakob Robinson has also been solid this year. He has broken up three passes, has two interceptions, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble. Finally, Jack Kelly has three sacks, while he has broken up a pass, forced a fumble, and recovered one.

Final Oklahoma State-BYU Prediction & Pick

BYU is not only 6-0 this year, but also 6-0 against the spread. Further, they have dominated at home this year. In three home games, they have covered by ten points in all three of them, including a 29-point win as an underdog. BYU has also dominated the turnover margin this year. They are third in the nation in takeaways while sitting eighth in turnover margin per game. Oklahoma State is 101st in the nation in giveaways per game this year. Further, Oklahoma State has struggled on offense at times this year. They are scoring just 27.4 points per game this year, sitting 59th in the nation. They will struggle against the BYU defense in this one. Take BYU in this game.

Final Oklahoma State-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -9.5 (-112)