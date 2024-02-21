Kenny Dillingham did not hold back.

Being a head coach of a college football team isn't easy, and Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham is aware of that. In fact, Dillingham has one of the toughest power five head coaching jobs in the country. It's not easy to be successful at Arizona State, but Dillingham isn't complaining.

There's no question that college football is changing dramatically, and we're seeing it in a lot of different ways. One of the changes that we're seeing is coaches leaving their schools more frequently, even if it's not for a better job. Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham didn't hold back when discussing the issue.

“I literally spent nine years of my life doing anything to become a coffee boy,” Dillingham said, according to a tweet from Sarah Keel. “So, don't give me the ‘Oh, it's hard to be a coach right now.' Yeah, it's hard. Then quit.”

Dillingham clearly doesn't seem too happy with how a lot of coaches react to difficult situations in the world of coaching.

Arizona State is Dillingham's first head coaching job, and his first season didn't go so well. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 last year, but Dillingham isn't complaining about how hard of a job it is. He knew exactly what he was getting himself into when he took the job, and he certainly has his work cut out for him.

Next season, Arizona State will be moving conferences from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. The Big 12 is also losing their two best football schools, Texas and Oklahoma, to the SEC. This might not be the year that Arizona State competes for a conference title, but the new Big 12 is a very winnable conference. If Dillingham stays in Tempe and continues to build the program up, they could certainly get to the top of the conference in a few years.